Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph.