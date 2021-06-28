 Skip to main content
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

