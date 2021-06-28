Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
