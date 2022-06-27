This evening in Bryan: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 76F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
