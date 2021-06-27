This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
