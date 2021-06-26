For the drive home in Bryan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
