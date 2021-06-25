Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 96.8. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.