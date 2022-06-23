This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 103. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 75 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are project…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it wi…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a p…