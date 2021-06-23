Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
