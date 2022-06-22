This evening's outlook for Bryan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 102, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are project…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a p…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.