Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 102.09. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.