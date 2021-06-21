Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.