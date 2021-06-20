For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 101.04. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperature…