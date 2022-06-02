Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.