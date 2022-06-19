Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
