Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast.