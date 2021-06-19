Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Clear. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 101.28. A 80-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.