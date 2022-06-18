Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 …
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.