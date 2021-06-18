This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though i…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Monday. Te…
Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperature…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will …