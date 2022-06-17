Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.