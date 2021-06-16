For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 99.75. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though i…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will …