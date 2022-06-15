Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Bryan folks should be pre…
This evening in Bryan: Generally fair. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected t…