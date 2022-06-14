 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

