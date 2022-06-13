Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
