Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 105.12. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
