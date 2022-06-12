This evening in Bryan: Generally fair. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 77-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
