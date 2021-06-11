Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 99.86. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.