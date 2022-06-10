Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 103. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.