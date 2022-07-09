Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 109. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.