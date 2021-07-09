Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.