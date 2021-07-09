This evening's outlook for Bryan: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Periods o…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorm…
This evening in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 58% chanc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Today's for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 …
This evening in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…