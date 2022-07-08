Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 106. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.