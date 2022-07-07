Bryan's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 104. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
