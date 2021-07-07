Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Periods o…
This evening in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorm…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 58% chanc…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Don…