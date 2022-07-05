Bryan's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though i…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 101. Today has the makings of a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it wil…
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a…