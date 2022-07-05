Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.