For the drive home in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Periods o…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. The…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Don…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thun…
This evening in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared …
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.