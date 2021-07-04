This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Periods o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Don…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thun…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the hous…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. …