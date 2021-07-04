 Skip to main content
Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

