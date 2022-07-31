This evening in Bryan: Clear. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though it…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 1…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. Tem…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it w…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.