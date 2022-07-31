 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Clear. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert