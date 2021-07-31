 Skip to main content
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 103.74. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 21% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

