Bryan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 103.74. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 21% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though i…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it …
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…
This evening in Bryan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…