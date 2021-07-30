This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
