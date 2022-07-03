 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 77 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

