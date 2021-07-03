 Skip to main content
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

