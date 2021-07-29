Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 100.3. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.