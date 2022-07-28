 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert