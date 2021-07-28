Bryan's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures …
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. We will se…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Tuesday. T…