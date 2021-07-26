 Skip to main content
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

