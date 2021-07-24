This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. We will se…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We'll see suns…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…