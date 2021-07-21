Bryan's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Thursday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
