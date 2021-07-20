For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. How likely…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We'll see suns…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a h…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …