Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.