Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Saturday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
