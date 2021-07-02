Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Saturday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.