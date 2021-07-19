Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.