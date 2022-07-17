This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
