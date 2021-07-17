Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Generally fair. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 97.13. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Today's fore…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. How likely…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a h…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan T…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low…